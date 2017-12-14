Kevin Hart and his lovely wife Eniko enjoyed their first night out since welcoming their baby boy Kenzo Kash on November 21, 2017.

The cute couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ for their first red carpet appearance as new parents.

Hart, 38, and Parrish, 33, also shared a few photos of their new addition, which earned quite a few jokes online.

Eniko recently shared the photo above of her 3 week old son.

The adorable image was captured by Jessie Marrero Photography and it wasn’t without it’s share of criticism. Commenters questioned everything from the rusty bed to the sheetless mattress but the photo is clearly a piece of photographic artwork!

Social media trolls also began to roast Kevin in the comments but he soon joined in on the fun when he reposted the image with the following caption:

Baby Kenzo is soooo adorable!

Heaven & Hendrix (Kevin’s two children from his previous marriage) share a moment with Baby Kenzo.

On a related note, check out Eniko’s snap back!!! Can you believe it has only been 3 weeks since she gave birth?!?

Congrats again to the couple on their new arrival!

