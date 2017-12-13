NEWSFLASH! R. Kelly’s ‘friend’ of over 30 years, Alfonso ‘Doc’ Walker, has finally turned himself over to authorities in Atlanta.

[READ: R. Kelly’s Homes Reportedly Burglarized Over Thanksgiving By Someone He Knew… ]

Walker has been booked into Fulton County Jail after being accused of burglarizing the entertainer’s two Atlanta area homes while he was out on tour and selling the furnishings to the highest bidder.

Details below…

Alphonso “Doc” Walker turned himself in to authorities at Fulton County jail yesterday morning (December 12, 2017).

Walker was listed as a subject of interest after men hired to pack up the items told police that it was Walker who commissioned the job.

Shortly after he was booked in, Walker was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but jail officials will not release details of why he was taken to the hospital.

He’s accused of clearing out Kelly’s two metro Atlanta homes and selling the entertainer’s personal items online. Walker claims that Kelly owed him money and this was his way of getting it back.

I don’t know about you, but I think there’s more to this story. I’m sure we’ll find out more as the days go by.

What are your thoughts about R. Kelly’s ‘Homie, Robber, Friend’?