Da Brat is speaking up and setting the record straight about her court judgement.

About a week ago, reports surfaced that Shawntae Harris (aka Da Brat) had not paid the victim of her 2007 bottle bashing incident a dime of her judgment money.

Da Brat addressed the situation during a recent episode of ‘Dish Nation’ and says that the story is a ‘f*ckin’ lie’.

In the video below, Da Brat claims that she’s paid the victim and responds to reports of the contrary, stating:

Before the whole jail thing happened, she was going to get 2 or 3 hundred thousand. The day I was supposed to go to court… she wanted more. So I pulled the money back like ‘no no no no no, I’d rather just go to jail, do the time and do what I have to do. So that is what I did. As far as her not being paid… that’s a f*ckin’ lie!

Da Brat seemed more upset about the shade Wendy Williams threw on her show about how much she earns now and didn’t want to go into detail about the money she owes her victim. However, Brat states:

The record has been set straight. The young lady IS being compensated.

For the record, Da Brat’s story seems a bit out of sequence. She’s speaking about her 2007 jail sentence but her victim’s civil court judgement was granted in 2014… AFTER she was released.

Meanwhile, Shayla Stevens is still on a search for Da Brat’s assets and has reportedly filed to register her Georgia judgement in California.

