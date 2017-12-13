Meet Shawn White, the father of the bullied middle schooler Keaton Jones, who became an overnight internet sensation when his tearful video went viral.

Now that Keaton’s mom Kimberly has been outed as being a confederate flag supporter (and her donation accounts halted), it seems even more deets are dropping about the family… including the fact that Keaton’s dad is a confirmed White Supremacist gang banger!

Keaton Jones’ estranged father, Shawn White is a White Supremacist with several tattoos that read “Pure Breed”, ”White Pride” & “CWB” (which is a reference to the Crazy White Boy gang).

White is currently locked up in Tennessee for a probation violation stemming from an aggrevated assault case.

TMZ located the father’s social media pages, which are littered with white supremacy propaganda.

There’s no disputing how he feels about racism as White’s Facebook page features multiple memes with sayings like, “HOLY F*CK I LOVE BEING WHITE!”, “Keep Calm and be White Pride,” and “Aryan Pride.”

For the record, Kimberly Jones has claimed that all her family photos with the Confederate flag were just for laughs.

I guess next time y’all will think before falling for any and everything online! White supremacy is clearly alive and well.

