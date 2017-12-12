It’s only been a few months since Chanté Moore released her 7th studio album and now she’s being dragged into court over it’s financing!

The R&B songstress is accused of knowingly accepting money that was fraudulently obtained by a criminal enterprise and using it to produce her latest album and artificially inflate her sales.



According to TheBlast, Chante Moore has found herself wrapped up in a complicated fraud and racketeering case that essentially led to two men claiming they were defrauded out of $3.6 million.

The guys who were ripped off claim their money was used to open a hair bar in Georgia, buy a house, and (as odd as this might sound) support Moore’s career. In their lawsuit, the two men claim the defendants used some of their money to buy Moore plane tickets for her musical tour, lavish her with gifts, fund the production of and marketing campaign for her seventh album, “The Rise of the Phoenix,” and even to “pay off her significant personal debt.” The plaintiffs even claim Moore knew the money was obtained illegally and the investments made into her career “were designed in whole or in part to conceal or disguise the nature, the location, the source, the ownership, and the control of the proceeds” of the alleged illegal activity.

In addition to the statements above, the plaintiffs also allege that their money was used to “artificially enhance” Moore’s album sales through iTunes purchases.

According to the suit, the plaintiff’s believe they are entitled to any profits from Moore’s latest release since their money was “directly used to finance the launching of Moore’s latest resurgence effort with her new album, including all advertising and marketing efforts put forth therewith.”

For the record, Moore has denied the allegations and wants the case thrown out but apparently she got some cash from somewhere because she’s also released a new Christmas album this year and videos too…

