Word on the curb is that Cynthia Bailey ‘s new boo may be playing the dating game with her for camera time.

While I originally ASSUMED that Cynthia was onboard with the relationship scam when I first reported on it earlier this summer (click HERE if you missed that), there could be a slight chance that the supermodel is in the dark about her new love interest’s intentions.

Details below…

In the sneak peek video for next week’s episode, Kandi grills Will Jones, Cynthia’s new man, about his history of appearing on dating shows.

She brings up the fact that Will once appeared on The Steve Harvey show during a ‘dating experiment’ where he donned makeup and dressed down to prove how materialistic and superficial woman can miss out on great guys (click HERE if you missed that).

[Sidebar: It’s no secret that Kandi reads StraightFromTheA and I’m sure she got word of Will’s appearance from my post. But I digress.]

Nevertheless, Kandi seems to feel that Will’s involvement in several television dating shows indicates that he may be simply trying to get some tv time.

Isn’t it interesting how this season all they talk about is being on RHOA, getting fired from RHOA, etc? I told y’all… RHOA is now a reality show about a reality show. *sigh*

In addition to Kandi’s side-eye, Will also catches heat from Eva Marcelle, who will spill tea about his ALLEGED girlfriend in a future episode of the popular reality show.

Apparently Will and his lady love assisted with the campaign of Eva’s soon to be baby daddy, Michael Sterling, in his recent run for mayor of Atlanta.

My sources tell me that Eva will show Cynthia the photo above (which has since been deleted from Will’s Instagram account) during their conversation as proof of her story but Cynthia was adamant that he’s totally single and available.

All of this will presumably play out in an upcoming episode.

I’ve been talking about it on Periscope and in LIVE Instagram videos, but I would be remiss if I didn’t share this lil tidbit with you guys on the site.

What are your thoughts about Cynthia’s new boo?

Is he an ‘opportunist’ as Kandi seems to think?