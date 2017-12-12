Reality Show Alert! Meet The Cast of ‘W.A.G.S. Atlanta’… (PHOTOS + SNEEK PEEK TRAILER)

Uh oh! There may be a bit of competition for the Atlanta housewives now that E!’s WAGS franchise has expanded to the ATL!

For those of you who don’t know, WAGS = ‘Wives and Girlfriends of Sports Stars’ and while many have already gotten into the Miami and L.A. versions of the show, Atlanta always proves to be the hot spot.

I was sent the first two episode of the Atlanta series and it sucked me in immediately!

I won’t spoil it for you guys, but I’d like to share what I thought were a few pros and cons about WAGS Atlanta and officially introduce my readers to the cast.

Details + FIRST LOOK trailer below…

We have a tight-knit circle. Once you’re connected, you are connected. Very glamorous, high class, exclusive, affluent. Atlanta is full of Georgia peaches … but they’re not all sweet.

“These ladies don’t love the game, as much as they love the players…” Here we go again with another ‘housewives’ knock-off *sigh* That was my first thought as I watched the preview screener of episode 1 but after about 20 minutes my skepticism faded a bit.

Blah blah blah! If you’re from… in… or around The “A” you already know that it’s real ‘cliquish’ around here. That’s not a secret. And we know our city is great but what’s so great about this latest reality show??

Well after viewing the first episode, one thing that I can attest to is that WAGS Atlanta is a little more genuine.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has become what I call ‘a reality show about a reality show’ and I like the fact that WAGS has returned to actual ‘reality’ format. I felt like I was a voyeur watching relationship drama unfold from behind a peep hole instead of watching a dramatic stage play.

The WAGS chicks seem to be friends (in real life) and some are connected through their husband/boyfriend’s relationships.

And speaking of the the men… another impressive feature is how WAGS Atlanta actually gives the men a voice and showcases the camaraderie between them.

There are many single women looking to ‘bag a baller and it’s no secret that dating a professional athlete comes with it’s own set of problems. It’s interesting to see how these Atlanta-based women actually handle the pressures of dating and/or marrying these high-profile men as infidelity runs rampant.

While a few of the couples are married, most are either baby mamas or live-in girlfriends who are hoping to lock it down and we learn in the first episode just how hard that may actually be for at least one of the women.

That being said… meet the ladies of WAGS Atlanta!

Kierra Douglas: The wife of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas, Kierra was born and raised in Atlanta and is a former professional dancer. She now owns two businesses in the city: a clothing boutique and a dance studio she runs with Ariel.

Ariel Anderson: The youngest sister of Kierra Douglas, Ariel was also dancer for the NFL for years, but now teaches at a dance studio. She’s currently single, but has been linked to several football players.

Niche Caldwell: Niche is a model and an interior designer who has been with wide receiver Andre Caldwell, whose now a free agent, since college. Together they have two children. She’s brutally honest, doesn’t ever hold back and believes the truth will set you free.

Kaylin Jurrjens: Model and former cheerleader, Kaylin, met her husband, MLB and CPBL pitcher JJ Jurrjens, at only 19 — and they’ve been together ever since. She’s also a former Miss Georgia and placed Top 15 in the Miss USA pageant.

Kesha Norman: Kesha is a stay-at-home mom to her 2-year-old daughter, but also manages 12 rental properties. She’s been with NFL star C.J. Mosley, whose currently a free agent, for four years.

Brandi Rhodes: Brandi is the wife of wrestling star Cody Rhodes and the daughter-in-law of the late Dusty Rhodes. She’s also a former wrestling announcer and pro wrestler herself, but struggles to find a balance between her personal and professional life.

Shuntel “Telli” Swift: Telli’s first priority is caring for her man, heavyweight champion, boxer Deontay Wilder.

Sincerely Ward: The cousin of retired football star Derrick Ward, Sincerely has a of history dating athletes, owners of private airlines and even luxury jewelry designers. She’s currently single.

Hope Wiseman: Hope, a former investment banker and current owner of a medical marijuana dispensary, is currently single but has dated an NFL star in the past. She’s close friends with Ariel, who she met when cheering together for the NFL.

Via press release:

The series follows the relationships and glamorous lifestyles of Ariel Anderson, Niche Caldwell, Kierra Douglas, Kaylin Jurrjens, Kesha Norman, Brandi Rhodes, Shuntel “Telli” Swift, Sincerely Ward, and Hope Wiseman. These nine tight-knit Atlanta-based wives and girlfriends of today’s hottest professional athletes live life unapologetically, with no boundaries and no filters within the infamous social life of Atlanta. In the eight episode season, viewers will see these ambitious, strong-minded women build their brands and navigate friendships and their high-profile romances, all while taking the Atlanta social scene by storm alongside their leading men. Bonded by long-time friendships, the ladies of “WAGS Atlanta” work to make their own dreams a reality – empowering each other, celebrating their successes, and working to find ways to balance their own careers and interests with the demands of their partner’s sports schedules. From business owners to interior designers, these women are making their mark and redefining what it means to be a power couple. It’s not all glitz and glamour however, these couples encounter tough situations including infidelity, suspensions, and ultimatums, forcing them to fight for their relationships in order to prove that a southern belle and a big-time baller really can have it all.

E!’s “WAGS ATLANTA” premieres Wednesday, January 3rd at 10 pm ET/PT

What are your thoughts about ‘WAGS’ coming to Atlanta?

Will you be tuning in?

(Photos: Tony Kelly/ E! Entertainment)