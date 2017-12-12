NEWSFLASH!! K. Whasserface is tired of her fat ass.

The singer/reality star recently revealed that she’s finally ready to go under the knife (again) but this time, it’s to get rid of the ‘foreign objects’ in her backside.

Video below…

#PressPlay #KMichelle shares that she’s getting rid of a few thing for 2018 including her booty 🍑 👀Thoughts??Via: @ebrointheam A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:51am PST

In the video above, K. Whasserface reveals to NY’s Hot 97 that insecurity caused her to get her butt injected several times over the years and now it’s so big, that something has to be done about it.

She states:

I think it was trend for me…. I think. Even January 12th, I literally have to lay down…again to get these foreign objects out of my body. We all go to the same doctor. Its the same doctor. Everybody in the industry go to the same doctor to get they butt done and now we’ve lost weight. We’ve had kids and other things like that and our butts have gone in another direction as well. Now you have to correct it. Now you have to fix it.

When asked how much she’s having removed, Whasserface states:

I was just altering it at first, but now I’m getting it completely out on January 12th.

Whasserface also admits that it was ‘insecurity’ that made her go so far with the plastic surgery procedures.

For the record, K. Whasserface made similar claims about 2/3 years ago about her fake butt, but at that time she CLAIMED she planning to to get it reduced “for a movie” (click HERE if you missed that).