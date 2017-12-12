FAN MAIL: Remember When #RHOA Kandi Burruss Performed Christmas Songs With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra? (VIDEO)

Despite what some of you may think, Kandi Burruss of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is still a talented songstress!

A fan of the popular ‘housewife’/Xscape member offers a reminder of Kandi’s solo talents with a 5+ minute video sent over this morning. The fan apparently thinks Kandi is underrated and can actually sing circles around her peers.

They said that this video of Kandi singing a medley of ‘Joy To The World’ accompanied by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra back in 2011 will change the minds of those of you who think she sounds like a billy goat.

Watch the video below…

I received a link to the video above earlier today with the following statement:

Hi Michelle. Look at this video of Kandi singing Christmas songs. I don’t know about you but I’m sick & tired of people saying she can’t sing based on those 1990 hits. She was singing background. IN A GROUP! So her verses on those old Xscape songs don’t show her abilities as a singer. Kandi can BLOW!!!!!!!

Chile… I guess.

What are your thoughts about Kandi’s 2011 Christmas performance?