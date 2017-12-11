RHOA Recap: 6 Things Revealed on Season 10 Episode 6 + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 6th episode of it’s 10th season last night (December 10, 2017).

This week’s episode is entitled, ‘All Aboard the Shady Express’ and the ladies continue their ‘girl’s trip’ to San Francisco.

Bravo synopsis:

Shereé worries that her “healing” trip to San Francisco is ruined in the aftermath of NeNe and Porsha’s explosive confrontation. The ladies rally around Kenya and surprise her with a wedding celebration. NeNe makes a shocking revelation about Shereé’s new man, and while Porsha attempts to repair her relationship with Kandi, the group starts to question whether Kenya and Cynthia are truly best friends.

Recap + full video below…

Sheree says her ‘girl’s trip’ is all about healing friendships but apparently these wounds run deep!

Nene (and her messy bun) continues the heated conversation with Porsha from last week.

Porsha feels that Nene was out to get her fired, while Nene feels that Porsha isn’t as innocent as she portends to be. Their talk turns into a heated battle as Nene expodes with anger about Porsha not taking accountability for her role in ‘rape gate’.

It’s clear that Porsha repeated what was told to her… but at what point does a grown woman bear the responsibility of what comes out of HER own mouth?

The heated argument leads to the entire dinner party walking out in support of Nene, while Porsha is left alone at the table.

As the elevator door closes Nene reiterates that ‘THE DOOR IS CLOSED’!

Sheree sticks around with Porsha, who tries to convey how it’s Nene who ruined their friendship by stating she should be FIRED.

The clip runs yet again of the Watch What Happens LIVE appearance where Nene was asked which of the ‘housewives’ should be gotten rid of… her response was ‘Freak and Fraud’ but unless Porsha refers to herself as either of those, what’s the issue?

“It ain’t what you’re called, it’s what you answer to”… right?

Moving on…

The shade Behind the shades…

After the explosive evening, things settle down a bit as the ladies tour the city of San Francisco. Before taking off, they agree to separate into two groups: Sheree, Porsha, Cynthia and Marlo in one group and Nene, Kenya and Kandi on the other.

Nene brings up the fact that she helped Porsha several times throughout their friendship… during her divorce from Kordell, during her battles with Kenya… etc. She’s always supported Porsha.

Cynthia even notes that Porsha has been on the receiving end of all the friendships, while also being the one who caused the shake ups.

Hmmm… I guess that’s something to think about.

Whatever the case, when Kenya shares her heartbreaking video clip about her grandmother, Porsha seems to get teary eyed behind her designer frames.

Williams claims that she’s having flashbacks about losing her beloved uncle, but Marlo suspects that Porsha is feeling ‘somekindaway’ about the realization that absolutely no one is engaging her.

For once, Marlo has a point.

Meanwhile, it’s Cynthia’s turn to film a scene with Porsha and she seizes the opportunity during Porsha’s emotional departure on the trolly.

Cynthia shares some words of advice with Porsha… play nice and apologize.

Oddly enough, now that Cynthia’s had her obligatory one on one with the outcast of the group, she jumps ship and chooses to hang out with Nene, Kenya and Kandi during the tour of the city.

You can’t con a con…

As the ladies enjoy Fisherman’s Warf, Nene reveals that she knows Sheree’s new boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, VERY well.

In fact, Nene actually met Tyrone before Sheree and says she knew something wasn’t right about him. She then reveals that Tyrone was arrested for conning a company out of around $4 million dollars.

Kandi chimes in with concerns about Tyrone “conning” Sheree out of her Chateau and Kenya spills some slight tea and shade in her confessional stating:

“The FBI was on his tail, but they need to be on HER tail… “

Now y’all may recall how Sheree tried to sue me back in the day but failed miserably. It was during that time that she was forced to reveal that she wasn’t even the owner of Chateau Sheree… in fact, the home was deeded over to an LLC she had created that listed all of her children as members.

For the record, Sheree has formed at least two shell coporations (Sheree Corp & Blu Management) to hide her assets from creditors.

but I digress…

With that being said… I’m almost positive that Sheree and her con man are a match made in heaven.

Who knew Kenya would be such a great sport?!

Since none of the ladies where invited to Kenya’s wedding, Marlo, Sheree and Porsha decide to plan one for her.

On the invite list is ‘flat Marc’ — Kenya’s fake husband, the RHOA ladies and all of the production staff.

Kenya is surprised with the fairy tale wedding of her dreams and she surprisingly takes all the shade in stride.

She even takes ‘flat Marc’ along with her to visit the vineyards before departing for her grandmother’s funeral.

Kandi holds grudges FOREVER…DUH!

Porsha is finally realizing the extent of her banishment so she’s actually humbling herself to stay afloat with the ladies.

Without “Fraud”, there is no “Freak” so it seems Porsha is utilizing her survival skills at this point.

She seizes an opportunity to apologize to Kandi for once and for all. But her sincerity seems a bit ‘tardy’ for the party if you ask me!

While Kandi doesnt’ actually accept Porsha’s half-hearted apology, she states that she’ll be cordial (for the sake of the group).

It’s pretty much the same way Kandi handled her Xscape band mate’s apology… but I digress.

Throughout the remainder of the trip though, it’s evident how Kandi feels. There’s quite a bit of light shade thrown in basic conversations i.e. on the train to the vineyard when Porsha’s spoke about being a vegan.

I expected Kenya to throw shade, but it was Kandi who actually laughed in her face. Kandi also shaded the fact that Porsha had gained a few pounds, stating she noticed that she wasn’t missing any meals.

I’m not liking this new Kandi. It’s clear she can hold a grudge but like Tiny said in the Xscape premiere… ‘either you’re in or you’re out!’

Why claim to be over something when in fact you’re harboring resentment? If you’re angry just be that. It’s healthier than PRETENDING.

*steps off soapbox*

Cynthia learned a few things from Porsha this week…

Cynthia Bailey is the weakest link this week as it seems she can’t find her groove in the group.

Her BFF Nene now has Marlo’s fashions to drool over and Kenya is busy being a newlywed.

What’s a single girl to do?

As the ladies share another group dinner, Marlo brings up Kenya’s wedding and asks who all actually believes it…. as if on cue, Cynthia gets upset and walks off.

*A strategy she learned from Porsha earlier in the episode*

Her BFF Kenya isn’t there to defend herself, but that’s not what is upsetting to Cynthia.

She reveals that she also feels ‘somekindaway’ about being left in the dark about Kenya’s nuptials. No invite, no meeting, no advance notice, no nothing!

Perhaps Cynthia is finally realizing she doesn’t have a ‘real’ friend in Kenya. Who knows?

What’s clear is that she’s definitely in her feelings about being alone but don’t worry… she’s got boat plans with her fake boo in the next episode.

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode of #RHOA?