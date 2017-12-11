Actress/Singer LeToya Luckett Has Gotten Married (Again)… (PHOTOS)

It’s official! Singer/Actress LeToya Luckett has jumped the broom (again)!

The former Destiny’s Child member got engaged to the love of her life this past summer after her 2 month ‘secret’ marriage to relationship expert, Rob Hill, Sr. ended in divorce.

Well apparently it was a short engagement as Luckett and fiancé, Dallas-based entrepreneur Tommicus Walker, tied the knot yesterday evening in a lavish ceremony in Austin, TX.

It’s official, y’all! @letoyaluckett is now a happily married woman. LeToya + Tommicus, the women of ESSENCE wish you two a lifetime of wedded bliss.

Essence shared a photo of the beautiful bride via social media earlier today as they congratulated the starlet on her nuptuals:

The magazine also revealed exclusive details about the intimate wedding stating via their site, stating that it was held at Villa Antonia, a sprawling mansion in the canyons of the Texas Hill Country.

Pastor John Gray, star of OWN series The Book Of John Gray, was even on hand to officiate their wedding ceremony.

Luckett wore a custom Vera Wang gown and Christian Louboutin sandals down the aisle, while her dapper groom donned a Tom Ford jacket and pants by Ermenegildo Zegna.

Congrats to the happy couple!

