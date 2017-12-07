Two of R. Kelly’s Atlanta Area Homes Burglarized Over Thanksgiving By Someone He Knew…

Singer R. Kelly is probably in the process of reassessing his friend circle these days after finding out someone in his crew tried to rob him blind.

Authorities say two of the R&B singer’s Atlanta area homes were burglarized over the Thanksgiving weekend back-to-back while he was out on tour.

Nearly everything was taken … including furniture, electronics and other property and several items were even sold to the highest bidder! Now at least one of the pied piper’s friends is being sought in the matter.

According to reports, Johns Creek Police are searching for a man they said stole items from two of R&B singer R. Kelly’s homes.

On Nov. 26, Kelly’s housekeeper arrived at his house to clean it only to find it ransacked and emptied of it’s contents.

After she contacted the police, members of Kelly’s organization told officers of another home that Kelly rented in the city.

When officials went to check the 2nd home, they found it has been burglarized as well.

WSBTV spoke with several of the star’s neighbors who said they saw suspicious trucks at the homes for about a week.

“There were all kinds of strange vehicles and people coming and going from the house all times during the night,” one neighbor said.

Then last week, neighbor Mark Gibson said another truck showed up, and so did police.

“They blocked the guy in,” Gibson said. “One of the guys got out with his gun drawn.”

Johns Creek Cpt. Chris Byers says that it was the men in the trucks who ultimately led them to Alfonso “Doc” Walker, an individual that they say hired them that works for Mr. Kelly’s organization.

“They were told he was moving his organization out of Atlanta back to Chicago and was selling off all of his belongings.”

Byers said Alfonso Walker was, in fact, selling each room of Kelly’s homes to the highest bidder. Clothing, furnishings, electronics… just about EVERYTHING was for sale!

“They wouldn’t sell an individual item for a certain price, but say a bedroom for $6,000,” Byers said.

Authorities questioned Walker and he reportedly told them multiple stories of why the items from were taken from the home, including that R. Kelly owed him money, allegations of the claims being a “set up,” etc.

They’ve now secured a warrant for Walker, charging him with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft by taking, and two counts of theft by deception and Byers said Walker is now on the run.

As of the time of this post, authorities had been in contact with at least two people who were sold items belonging to Mr. Kelly, and they have since returned those items.

