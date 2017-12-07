NEWSFLASH!! Shawntae Harris aka Da Brat hasn’t paid a thing to the ex-cheerleader she beat with a bottle during a nightclub incident years ago.

Back in 2014, the rapper/Dish Nation host was found liable for damages stemming from the brutal bottle attack of Shayla Stevens back in 2007.

[READ: Da Brat Facing Garnishment Over $6.7 Judgment From 2017 Bottle Incident… ]

She’s been threatened with garnishments but DaBrat still hasn’t paid up and now she’s been assessed an additional MILLION dollars in interest for refusing to pay!

Details below…

Here’s little background information on Brat’s massive court judgement for those of you who missed it.

In 2007, the rapper bashed a bottle of rum in the face of former NFL cheerleader Shayla Stevens during a dispute in a nightclub and was arrest for assault.

[FLASHBACK: Mugshot Mania: DaBrat Jailed for Assault… ]

Da Brat was found guilty of the crime and spent 3 years in prison for the assault.

Stevens filed a lawsuit two years after the incident — while the rapper was still locked up, claiming she’d suffered permanent facial scarring, mental pain, and neurological damage from the incident.

A jury found the rapper liable and awarded Stevens a total of $6.4 million (click HERE if you missed that).

According to TheBlast, Stevens recently filed docs in California to register the judgment in the state — the original lawsuit was in Georgia — and begin the process of collecting money from the rapper.

Apparently Stevens got word that Da Brat has assets in Cali and by registering the judgment there, she can now go after Da Brat’s assets and property in that state as well.

Whatever the case, Da Brat hasn’t voluntarily made a single payment to Stevens. Interest has been accruing since 2014 in the amount of $1,306,301.37 and now the grand total of the judgment owed by the rapper is $7,806,736.37.

I wonder if Da Brat will ever discuss this situation on Dish Nation??

What are your thoughts about Brat’s multi-million dollar debt?