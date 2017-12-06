During her appearance, Kenya talked about her marriage, potential pregnancy and her battles with ‘friend of the show’ KKKim Zolciak, she also manages to throw a bit of shade towards the non-peach holding RHOA background character, Marlo Hampton.
In case you missed it, check out the full interview below…
According to Kenya, Marc has always played the background as a former investment banker and while he’s supportive of his new wife’s endeavors, he’s not inclined to participate in the reality show nonsense.
I guess… but why marry a reality show star and assume that you won’t be a part of her ‘reality’?
Whatever the case, Kenya alludes to the fact that Marc may change his mind at some point, and I’m sure that includes a monetary figure. But I digress.
As for the pregnancy rumors, Kenya once again admits that she visited a fertility clinic but will neither confirm nor deny that she’s pregnant at this time.
For the record, Moore also addressed her battles with KKKim Zolciak-Biermann, and offered a bit of insight as to why the mother of 6 may feel somekindaway about her, stating, ‘Well I do have MY original face.’
If you care, KKKim hit the net to clap back at Kenya’s face shade with the following response:
The true shade was thrown when Kenya was asked about another no-peach carrying ‘friend of the show,’ Marlo Hampton, to which Moore replied, ‘Who? I have no idea who you’re talking about.’
Ouch!