Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was a vision in white when she appeared on The Wendy Show recently to discuss the 10th season of the show.

During her appearance, Kenya talked about her marriage, potential pregnancy and her battles with ‘friend of the show’ KKKim Zolciak, she also manages to throw a bit of shade towards the non-peach holding RHOA background character, Marlo Hampton.

In case you missed it, check out the full interview below…

In the video above, Kenya discusses her marriage to her husband, Marc Daly, and further clarifies why he doesn’t want to appear on the show.

According to Kenya, Marc has always played the background as a former investment banker and while he’s supportive of his new wife’s endeavors, he’s not inclined to participate in the reality show nonsense.

I guess… but why marry a reality show star and assume that you won’t be a part of her ‘reality’?

Whatever the case, Kenya alludes to the fact that Marc may change his mind at some point, and I’m sure that includes a monetary figure. But I digress.

As for the pregnancy rumors, Kenya once again admits that she visited a fertility clinic but will neither confirm nor deny that she’s pregnant at this time.

For the record, Moore also addressed her battles with KKKim Zolciak-Biermann, and offered a bit of insight as to why the mother of 6 may feel somekindaway about her, stating, ‘Well I do have MY original face.’



If you care, KKKim hit the net to clap back at Kenya’s face shade with the following response:

Blah Blah Blah… Whatever KKKim.

The true shade was thrown when Kenya was asked about another no-peach carrying ‘friend of the show,’ Marlo Hampton, to which Moore replied, ‘Who? I have no idea who you’re talking about.’

Ouch!

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s ‘Wendy Show’ appearance?