You may have noticed that Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been pretty much ignoring Porsha Williams during scenes on the popular reality show.

In the most recent RHOA episode, Kandi even gave Porsha the silent treatment as they were embarking on their girl’s trip to San Francisco.

As you know, Kandi certainly knows how to hold a grudge (just ask her fellow Xscape members), and it seems that the entrepreneur still hasn’t forgiven Porsha for her role in spreading the vicious rumor that Kandi & Todd tried to drug & rape her during last seasons ‘rapegate.’

Kandi hit the net to explain her stance and reveals that she’s still in her feelings about it.

Kandi recently hit the net to re-post the following comment from a fan that she agreed with:

You can’t just falsely accuse someone of trying to drug you & take advantage of you on camera with the intent of defaming them & think it’s just gonna be ok a month later.

In response, Kandi states that she couldn’t have said it better herself, then follows up with a lengthy explanation on why she still hasn’t forgiven Porsha, stating in part:

She also blasts fans who feel that she should forgive Porsha for the sake of the show and reveals there are still online trolls who use the information against her online.

As proof that the allegations are still affecting her brand and image, Kandi even shares a screenshot of one of the many troll posts she receives. This one labeled her as ‘bill cosby’.

What do you think about Kandi’s comments?

As previously reported, Porsha was totally ostracized by her fellow cast mates after being asked to return for season 10, while her BFF, Phaedra got the boot (and the blame) for the massive lie (click HERE if you missed that).

Are we really surprised that Kandi still feels ‘somekindaway’ about Porsha?