In the most recent RHOA episode, Kandi even gave Porsha the silent treatment as they were embarking on their girl’s trip to San Francisco.
As you know, Kandi certainly knows how to hold a grudge (just ask her fellow Xscape members), and it seems that the entrepreneur still hasn’t forgiven Porsha for her role in spreading the vicious rumor that Kandi & Todd tried to drug & rape her during last seasons ‘rapegate.’
Kandi hit the net to explain her stance and reveals that she’s still in her feelings about it.
Kandi recently hit the net to re-post the following comment from a fan that she agreed with:
You can’t just falsely accuse someone of trying to drug you & take advantage of you on camera with the intent of defaming them & think it’s just gonna be ok a month later.
She also blasts fans who feel that she should forgive Porsha for the sake of the show and reveals there are still online trolls who use the information against her online.
What do you think about Kandi’s comments?
Are we really surprised that Kandi still feels ‘somekindaway’ about Porsha?