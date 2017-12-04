Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta appeared on the BravoTV after show, ‘Watch What Happens LIVE’ last night alongside superstar songstress Fantasia Barrino.

Andy Cohen masterfully threw quite a bit of shade towards Kenya as he inquired about her marriage, pregnancy rumors and more.

Fantasia seemed to be the voice of reason during the show and even defended Kenya when a caller inquired as to why she was ‘hiding’ her husband.

Check out photos + video from the episode below…

In the clip above, Kenya Moore from #RHOA tells Andy Cohen that she thinks Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s joke about “pimping” daughter Brielle Biermann out for John Legend tickets is not funny and Brielle tweets about it claiming that it was a joke and she’s almost 21.

Kenya responds, “If you think that’s a joke, there’s something wrong with your brain.”

In the clip above, singer and former “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino tells a WWHL caller if she thinks the reboot of the show is returning too soon and she reacts to the panel of famous judges the show has chosen.

In the clip above, Andy Cohen asks Kenya Moore from #RHOA about the backlash she’s received from her controversial comment to Kim Zolciak-Biermann about reassignment surgery.

Initially I was going after Kim. I was trying to offend KIM and definitely didn’t mean to offend any one else.

Kenya also admits that she regrets saying it.

In the clip above, a WWHL caller asks Kenya Moore why it seems she is hiding something about her new husband since he’s not appeared on #RHOA.

Investment bankers were always taught that their clients are the star and they play the background. Before me, you couldn’t even google him.

Singer Fantasia Barrino comes to Kenya’s defense and can even relate to her husband’s desire for privacy because her husband Kendall Taylor has the same mindset.

Kenya also admits during the episode that she’s visited an fertility clinic but would not confirm nor deny that she’s pregnant at this time.

What are your thoughts about Kenya & Fantasia’s ‘Watch What Happens LIVE’ appearance?

Photos via Bravo