Atlanta Radio Tea: Tom Joyner Morning Show Replaced By ‘The Morning Groove’ w/ Art Terrell & Roy Wood Jr.

It’s been rumored for years that Tom Joyner’s morning show would be ending soon and that to save face he would be ‘forced’ into retirement (click HERE if you missed that).

Joyner officially announced earlier this year that he was retiring at the end of 2019 but apparently Atlanta has already replaced him with a known voice.

Details below…Word on the curb is that Atlanta’s Kiss 104.1 has officially replaced The Tom Joyner Morning Show with a new show called ‘The Morning Groove’. The Morning Groove is hosted by Atlanta’s own Art Terrell and stand up comic Roy Wood Jr. The duo most recently hosted the noon to 3 p.m. slot on the station.

Terrell has been a host on Kiss for 13 years and your favorite blogger was even a guest on the show a few years back (click HERE if you missed that).

Art Terrell is greatly recognized for his mesmerizing voice and captivating personality. As an Atlanta native, Terrell embraces the successful expansion of “urban” community, radio and music within the greater “ATL.” Roy Wood, Jr. is known for his infamous prank calls on the radio and his performances on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”, the “Leno Show” and the Improv.

According to Rodney Ho at the AJC, the station has also dropped syndicated radio staple Michael Baisden and is replacing him with Sasha the Diva, who is also local.

For those of you who miss The Tom Joyner Morning Show, you can still stream it live online via the TJMS website.

What are your thoughts about this major morning show change?