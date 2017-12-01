Uh Oh! #RHOA Kenya Moore Reportedly Tardy For Her Property Taxes & Moore Manor May Be Scheduled For Tax Sale!!

Word on the curb is that Kenya Moore of the Real Housewives of Atlanta has been so busy being fake married that she forgot to pay her property taxes for Moore Manor.

Now Kenya’s dream home could be up for grabs on the courthouse in the near future.

Details below…

According to Fulton County Property Tax documents, Kenya is several years late on payments for her newly remodeled home.

Our friends over at BuzzworthyTV note that Kenya is at least 3 years late paying her property taxes and now, her home is at risk of being auctioned off on the courthouse steps December 5, 2017!

Apparently Kenya has been so busy being fake married that she forgot to pay her bills!

As you know, Kenya purchased the 7,200-square-foot home, known as Moore Manor, back in 2014 and spent almost two years renovating it to her liking.

Moore held a housewarming for the show but her home wasn’t quite finished at the time of taping (click HERE if you missed that), however she finally revealed the finished product late last year.

On a related note, check out Kenya’s latest house tour. In the video below, Kenya offers an updated look inside of Moore Manor.

Kenya showcases her marble bathroom complete with his & her shower and electronic toilet, her designer wardrobe closet and also her customized ‘glam room’.

Just think… Moore Manor could be yours on December 5th for only $6,984.65!

*** Update (December 1, 2017 10:39am): I just got word from a very reliable source that Kenya says her taxes are currently paid up to date. ***

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s reported property tax woes?