Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris of Xscape is absolutely glowing in her recent UPSCAPE magazine photo shoot.

The reality star/musician is featured in the mag’s 2017 Holiday Issue where she graces the cover in a beautiful red wrap dress.

Tiny shared the image via social media, stating:

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially on the cover of @upscalemagazine, featuring “ME”!

Check out photos from the shoot + behind the scenes video below…

In the article, titled ”Marriage, Money, & Keeping it Real,’ Tiny spoke with Upscale’s executive editor, Satchel Jester about her plans for the future and her decision to go on tour with Xscape, stating:

Recently I decided to get back to me and do the things that I loved and missed most. I couldn’t lose myself totally.

Tiny looks absolutely stunning!

For the record, the photos were shot in Tiny’s suburban Atlanta mansion by photographer Ahmad Barber.

In the issue, the hot mom also discusses her on again/off again relationship with rapper T.I., Xscape’s reunion, aiding her oldest daughter, Zonnique’s music career, her business ventures and more.

Upscale Magazine‘s holiday edition is available on stands now.

What do you think of Tiny’s Upscale feature spread?