Actor Lance Gross recently revealed a new look.

Gross hit the net recently with a photo of his freshly shaven face, stating that he shaved his beard because he’s working on a new role.

Fans of the actor quickly expressed their discontent and revoked his ‘beard gang’ card, but Gross quickly got them in check by suggesting they shed makeup, weaves and ‘body inhancements‘ [sic] before trying to come for him.

Details below…

Comments on Lance’s new look ranged from praise to petty but Gross seemed to take it all in stride with his hashtags.

New Project Alert…Hint Hint…I’m playing a #olbootyfacecop#imhypedthough#stayworking#icriedinthecarwhenileftthebarbershop#dopeproject#upwardclimb#mycostarisdope#mydirectorisdope#whythefuckhasntvarietyannouncedityet#ikidikid#noforrealthoineedmyfacialhairback#berkeleydidntrecognizeme#shesaidmamawhothisolbootyfaceman#littlepimplespopin#idefinitelyhardenedmyfacialexpressionithispicturesoiwouldntlook16 🎥🎬

Meanwhile, Gross hit the tweets to offer his take on all the criticism:

Which garnered even more criticism when people noticed a misspelled word.

Nevertheless, Gross corrected himself and finally got his point across…

What are your thoughts about Lance Gross’ new look?