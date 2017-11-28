Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have apparently cooled down a bit since their explosive break up and have finally come to an agreement about custody of their 8 year-old son.

Otunga has been awarded PRIMARY custody of little David Jr. and Jennifer has reportedly agreed to drop her restraining order.

TMZ reports that Jennifer and David recently reached a temporary custody agreement which gives him custody of 8-year-old David Jr. the majority of the time since Jennifer will be traveling for work.

Hudson is currently in London shooting “The Voice UK” and she’s committed to significant travel back and forth to Los Angeles for “The Voice.”

As previously reported, David has maintained that he has been his son’s primary caregiver since birth because of Jennifer’s hectic travel schedule.

Apparently a judge agreed and the parents both acknowledge that Otunga will remain the primary custodial parent…at least until a formal custody agreement is worked out.

Also in their agreement, Jennifer voluntarily dropped her order of protection against Otunga and he agreed to move out of Jennifer’s home.

I predict that Otunga will soon be granted some type of child support as well, since it appears that Jennifer is the primary breadwinner in the household.

All I need in this world is my son, who’s my biggest fan! Thanks Lil D for reminding me that I’m the man! #TimeToDominate Everyone needs a biggest fan, who’s yours? A post shared by David Otunga (@davidotunga) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:16pm PST

What do you think of David Otunga’s custody ‘win’?

