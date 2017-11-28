If You Care: Tyrese Says He Lied About Wife’s Pregnancy & Being Broke + Says He’s Apologized To Will & Jada About $5 Million Dollar Lie…

Tyrese Gibson is still explaining his bizarre behavior on social media.

This week, the ‘Fast & Furious’ actor hit the net to release a lengthy statement about several events that have occurred over the past few weeks.

One of the many things Tyrese claimed online was that his wife, Samantha Gibson, was pregnant… well, she’s not.

Tyrese now admits he lied about the pregnancy and several other things, including Will & Jada’s $5 Million dollar loan. He says he’s apologized to the couple and that it was his “medication” that made him tell all the tall tales.

In the statement above, Tyrese says that his wife was never pregnant and blames the medication that he was taking for his online statements.

The actor also claims that he’s not “broke” and says the he’s apologized to Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith for stating publicly that they offered him money.

For the record, Tyrese made the lengthy statement after receiving harsh criticism for traveling overseas while proclaiming to be “broke” online. He became a laughing stock on Instagram yesterday when Charlamagne the God made the following observation about Tyrese’s frequent trips to Dubai…

Charlamagne certainly has a point…