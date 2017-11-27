The ladies of Xscape are currently on their nationwide tour, but they made some time for a bit of positive press on morning television this past Friday (November 24, 2017).

After they kicking off the ‘Great Xscape Tour’ in Virginia, Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, Latocha Scott and Tamika Scott all hopped on their separate tour buses to hit NYC for Good Morning America.

The ladies graced the stage of the early morning talk show where they performed ‘Just Kickin’ It’ for an in-house group of unenthused audience members.

Video + my thoughts below…

Everyone’s been asking me about this performance and while it wasn’t necessary BAD, it had me giving them the side eye.

Let me touch on the ‘good’ the ‘bad’ and the ‘ugly’ for a sec.

First… Tiny sounds AMAZING!! She’s no powerhouse vocalist, but Mrs. Harris can certainly carry a tune! On the flip side, Kandi’s alto has been under intense scrutiny these days, but I don’t think she sounded as bad as the overall consensus seems to believe.

I would vote the ‘bad’ to be Kandi’s dancing but she played it off her missteps pretty well. And the ‘ugly’… well that would certainly be those horrible graffiti outfits!

While the ‘fits were cute for their stage presence on tour, I don’t think they should chosen them as their attire for Good Morning America.

And let’s also touch on the song choice for a minute as well. The audience had no clue what song they were clapping to and half of them seemed to give up trying to follow along. Who’s idea was it for them to perform ‘just kickin’ it’ anyway? *sigh*

Xscape should have chosen a ballad like ‘Understanding’ and maybe… just maybe… they would have picked up a few more diverse fans who were willing to buy tickets for their tour.

These a just a few thoughts that ran through MY mind as I watched the performance.

I was honestly expecting worse when listening to a few of my friends discuss it on Friday. But it really wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.

What are your thoughts about Xscape’s Good Morning America performance?