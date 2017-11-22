Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges notes the importance of organ donors as he and his ‘Ludacris Foundation’ payed a visit to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta yesterday (November 21, 2017).

The popular entertainer and his family made the Thanksgiving holiday a little bit brighter for young patients being treated at the the facility by bearing gifts of free coats and care bears for them and their families.

Ludacris and his mother, Roberta Shields (president of The Ludacris Foundation)

Photos below…

It was a family affair as Ludacris’ beautiful wife Eudoxie and mom Roberta Shields joined him for the coat give away.

In addition to greeting the excited youngsters, Ludacris gave away hundreds of coats.

Ludacris, his wife Eudoxie and mother Roberta Shields pose with patients.

They made my day more than I could ever make theirs. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #tistheseason A post shared by @ludacris on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Major shout out to Ludacris and The Ludacris Foundation for bringing a bit of sunshine to the patients and families at Children’s Healthcare!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)