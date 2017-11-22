Actress Keshia Knight-Pulliam and entertainment industry vet Shanti Das hosted the 6th annual “No Reservations Needed” Dinner at The Atlanta Union Mission yesterday (November 21, 2017).
The super duo partnered once again to feed at least 600 homeless men for the Thanksgiving holidays.
Volunteers included radio personality Big Tigger (V-103), Monyetta Shaw, Tommiee (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta) and more.
Photos below…
Shanti Das and Keshia introduce themselves to the crowd.
Keshia served with pleasure!
Tommiee served food in Gucci platforms…
It’s a beautiful thing when Atlanta comes together for a great cause! Major salute to Shanti Das and Keshia for feeding hundreds in need for the holidays!