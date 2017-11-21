If You Care: #RHOA Kenya Moore & ‘Husband’ Marc Daly Reportedly Seeking Fertility Treatments Barbados… (PHOTOS)

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her new “husband” Marc Daly were recently spotted in the airport in Barbados.

During last week’s episode of the popular reality show, Kenya couldn’t even get her man on the phone, click HERE if you missed that).

Well now, word on the curb is that she and her new ‘husband’ have traveled to an exotic locale in hopes of making a baby.

Details below…

Kenya tipped off TMZ that she would be in Barbados visiting a building that houses the world-renowned Barbados Fertility Centre last week.

The outlet reports that the 50 year old “housewife” is there undergoing IVF treatments. She was reportedly traveling alone at the time but her new “husband” Marc Daly arrived a few days later.

We’re told she’ll be in Barbados for at least a couple of weeks — the process can take that long, even if all goes smoothly.

The happy couple were seen walking together in an airport on Saturday, November 18, as Daly carried a small suitcase. Moore wore a bright romper with dark sunglasses while carrying a bag containing her dog.

Kenya hit the net to share her joy in finding the love of her life and her excitement in starting a family, stating in part:

Now, I have found love and want to start it with a clean slate.

I want to put my past mistakes behind me and move forward positively with my new life. No more excuses, or negativity. I now have the chance to live not only for myself, but for my own family.

Kenya has been pulling so many stunts over the years that it’s hard to believe that she’s might really be telling the truth this time.

I guess a baby will make it “official”.

What are your thoughts about Kenya & Marc’s Barbados ‘baby excursion’?