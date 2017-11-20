RHOA Recap: 5 Things Revealed on Season 10, Episode 3 “Chateau Get Down” + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 3rd episode of its 10th season last night November 20, 2017.

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Chateau Get Down’ and the ladies all prepare for a 70’s event at Chateau Sheree.

Bravo synopsis:

Porsha clings to her family after losing yet another friend, but is shocked by accusations from her sister. Meanwhile, a new man challenges Cynthia’s singles game. After an unexpected incident, NeNe is suddenly left home alone to fend for herself, while Kenya struggles to find new ways to connect with her long-distance husband. Shereé plans to turn the Chateau into a disco palace, only to have the dance floor pulled out from under her when the party planner leaves her in a serious bind.

This week, we’re treated to yet another lackluster episode, so this recap will be short and sweet.

Here are the 5 things revealed during episode 3:

Porsha is clearly an outcast this season…

Am I the only one bored with Porsha and her family scenes this season?? I mean… we already know that she and Kandi aren’t in the best space because of those rape allegations but it’s becoming more evident that the rumors about no one wanting to film scenes with her were true!

This week, Porsha goes on a body wrapping excusing with her mom and sister. She then goes on a “business meeting” with her sister, Lauren, to discuss possibly opening a hair salon.

Neither of the ladies have done their homework on opening a business, so the meeting ends abruptly.

Porsha and Lauren also bump heads over money and roles in the business.

Boring. Moving on.

Nene’s husband’s health scare…

Nene’s husband Gregg Leakes hasn’t been feeling well lately and he asks her to take him to the hospital.

Gregg’s visit turns into an overnight stay and Nene films a few scenes while Gregg is being stabilized in the hospital.

Over the Summer, word spread like wildfire that Gregg had suffered a stroke, however none of that was true.

Gregg was reportedly diagnosed with cardiovascular disease and he’s currently being treated for high blood pressure. What he suffered could have been the signs of a pending heart attack, but doctors caught it early.

He has since gone on to make sure he’s living a healthier lifestyle which includes a change of diet.

Needless to say, Nene was quite shaken up over Gregg’s health scare, but once she was assured he would be ok, she continued with her scheduled tapings.

Gregg is one of the nicest men I know and I’m glad he’s feeling better after the healthcare. I’m sure we’ll hear more about his recovery in future episodes.

Kenya’s husband dodges her calls…

Kenya Moore is still continuing her ‘secretly married’ storyline. She doesn’t want people to talk about her husband, but she’s busy calling him on speaker for the cameras.

She also shows off his section of the closet, which is complete with brand new men’s clothes with tags still attached.

Yes Kenya, we all noticed.

From the outside looking in, it would appear that Kenya is suffering a few bad omens in her fake marriage.

Her dog pees on her wedding dress. Her calls are all going to voice mail. There’s no sign of her husband’s personal effects anywhere in her home. She only sees him on weekends.

Hell… is that a marriage or a weekend sleep over?

I keep trying to give Kenya the benefit of the doubt but as time goes on, it’s looking like she’s involved in yet another fake relationship. I rooting for her though…

Moving on.

Cynthia gets her groove back…

Cynthia Bailey has been on a dating spree since her ex-hubby Peter Thomas is no where to be found this season.

Maybe Cynthia has finally decided to “let go” of Peter after all since he turned down her invitation to her 50th birthday?

This week, we’re finally introduced to her latest “date”, Will Jones.

Cynthia seems to be “all in” at first sight. Yes… Will is an attractive man, but it seems Cynthia may be ignoring some red flags.

For example, Will left his phone in the car during the date…. Hmmmm? Either he’s mad attentive or doesn’t want his other ladies blowing him up while he’s woo’ing a ‘housewife’.

Coincidentally, when Cynthia speaks to both Nene and Kenya separately about her first date with Will, and they both offer the same great advice… TAKE IT SLOW.

Cynthia notes that the advice coming from Kenya is a bit ironic being that she married a man she’d only known 3 months but that’s besides the point.

Will Cynthia take the advice that’s given? Only time will tell…

Sheree’s party planning goes awry…

Another day, another battle for Sheree Whitfield. This week, the resident ‘tea spiller’ is busy planning a 70th birthday bash for her mother, Thelma Ferguson and of course the #RHOA ladies are all invited.

Sheree says she wants to host the bash because she owes her mother the world… a fact these internet streets have known for quite some time now since Sheree’s been said to be hiding assets in her mom’s name to avoid paying the IRS… ALLEGEDLY.

Just hours before the party is to begin, Sheree has an issue with the party planner, who she says is slacking on her job. Several phone calls are made to someone named “Tiffany,” who assures Sheree that she will be on site momentarily to take care of her concerns.

Sheree soon goes into beast mode after “Tiffany” calls to say she’s no longer interested in working the event. Perhaps she got word that Sheree was planning to make her look bad or something. Who knows?

Whatever the case, there’s nothing like a mother’s love and while Sheree has a few hiccups getting the party together, she pulls it off quite nicely.

What are your thoughts on this week’s episode?