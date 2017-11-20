New Edition’s Ronnie Devoe Throws Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash in Atlanta… (PHOTOS)

Ronnie Devoe of New Edition and his wife Shamari strike a pose as they arrived to his 50th birthday bash this past weekend.

Can you believe that Ronnie is 50 years old?! Dayum! He still looks the same!

The legendary singer celebrated his benchmark birthday with a huge soireè this past weekend in Atlanta hosted by 1778 Events and Ciroc French Vanilla.

Attendees included Ronnie’s wife Shamari Fears-DeVoe, his mother Flo DeVoe, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Big Tigger (radio personality), Kelly Price, Damian Hall, Tichina Arnold, Stevie J, Trina Braxton, Egypt Sherrod (HGTV), Headkrack (Dish Nation/Rickey Smiley Morning Show), Kiana Dancie (co-host, “Sister Circle Live”), Gocha Hawkins, Sabrina Rowe, Q Parker (112), Sharlinda Parker, Shanti Das, Teresa Caldwell (Bow-Wow’s Mom) and many more.

Photos below…

Hundreds of fans and industry friends packed the all-new REVEL in West Midtown Atlanta to wish “Big Ron” a happy birthday.

Ronnie and Shamari arrive.

Big Tigger, Stevie J & Ronnie Devoe

Ronnie kisses his mom (Flo DeVoe)

Bell Biv Devoe strike a pose.

Tichina Arnold

One of Ronnie’s birthday cakes.

There were several surprise performances for Ronnie’s 50th, including 112, Damion Hall, Kelly Price and Cherrelle.

Daron Jones, Ronnie Devoe,Big Tigger, Q Parker and Damion Hall

Cherrelle Onstage

Trina Braxton, HeadKrack, Cherrelle

Kelly Price & Damian Hall

The evening wouldn’t be complete without a BBD performance so of course, Ronnie joined his musical brothers onstage for a mini concert of hits such as “N.E. Heartbreak,” “When Will I See You Smile Again” and the forever classic “Poison.”

Happy 50th Birthday Ronnie!

PHOTOS: James Pray