Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta joined forces with her good friend Marlo Hampton to help a few Atlanta families in need yesterday (November 19, 2017).

The duo personally delivered pre-cooked meals and turkeys to several grateful families.

Nene’s husband Gregg and son Brentt even tagged along to help distribute the goods.

Photos below…

Nene and Marlo prep for their day of giving.

Marlo and Nene were quite generous in their offerings. Families were supplied with all the fixin’s of a bountiful Thanksgiving dinner!

Gregg Leakes lends a hand.

Marlo strikes a pose.

Marlo greets several fans…

Nene and Marlo share a moment with families.

Nene poses with Brentt and Gregg.

Nene and Marlo put in work.

Major shout out to Nene Leakes and Marlo Hampton for giving back this holiday season!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)