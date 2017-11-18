Usher’s $20 Million Dollar Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed…

Welp… Usher Raymond can sleep a bit easier now that at least one of his STD lawsuits has gone away.

The superstar singer was facing a $20 million dollar lawsuit in Georgia, filed by Laura Helm, accusing him of infecting her with Herpes.

[READ: Mask Off: Meet Laura Helm, Usher’s Georgia Herpes Accuser… (PHOTOS)]

Helm’s case has officially been dismissed after she was outed as having possibly lied about the specifics of their encounter in a recorded phone call that was leaked a few weeks ago.

Details below…

TMZ reports that Helm’s $20 million dollar lawsuit claiming Usher gave her herpes has been dismissed, but there’s a catch.

Laura Helm filed her $20 million lawsuit against the singer on June 21, 2017, claiming she’d had unprotected sex with the superstar singer and transmitted the disease.

In his legal response, Usher claimed that Helm could have gotten herpes from anywhere, as there was no evidence that HE was the source of her infection. He also claimed that Helm “assumed the risk” by consenting to “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.”

[READ: Usher Responds to Georgia STD Lawsuit (Blames Plaintiff For Engaging in Casual Sex)… ]

It was soon revealed that Helm was caught on tape in a recorded phone call 2 days before the suit was filed, admitting that she’d only had protected sex with Usher.

[READ: BUSTED!! Usher’s Herpes Accuser Backtracks on Condom Claims… (AUDIO)]

After the explosive revelation, Helm’s lawyer withdrew from the case and she got a new attorney, who immediately filed legal docs to dismiss the case.

As of now, the case has been dismissed without prejudice, “with intent to refile” but it’s unclear why Helm’s new attorney chose to dismiss at this time.

Whatever the case, Usher is off the hook for at least one of his extramarital romps.

What do you think of Usher’s ongoing herpes saga?