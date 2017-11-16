NEWSFLASH! Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was never really too keen on reuniting with her former girl group.

Burruss recently addressed all of the speculation surrounding Xscape’s awkward ‘Watch What Happens LIVE’ appearance, where the tension was palpable amongst the group members (click HERE if you missed that) and states in a recent interview that she was merely ‘going with the flow‘ when she agreed to tour with the group.

“It wasn’t a planned reunion,” Kandi Burruss tells People Magazine.

The popular reality star goes on to confirm what I told y’all a while ago about her wanting to get the jump on Jermaine Dupri’s ‘unauthorized’ TVOne Xscape biopic.

“What happened was a network was going to do an unauthorized movie about us, and of course I’m not going to let somebody just take my legacy. So I called my group members and we were all able to have a conversation to start trying to get our story told the right way.”

In order to get the ball rolling, Kandi demanded a public apology from Tamika Scott, about comments she’d made on a radio show about Kandi’s sexual promiscuity. She notes in the interview that the apology turned into buzz that they had ‘reunited’ but that wasn’t really the case.

“I was like, I need a public apology. She’s going to have to say to the world that the stuff that she said about me was a lie. And so in doing that — we did it on the radio — and the radio disc jockey, he’s like, ‘Oh, Xscape is back!’ I was like, ‘Xscape is not back!’

Kandi clearly admits that she was never fully on board with a ‘reunion’, but when offers began pouring in, it seems she saw dollar signs and simply ‘went with the flow’ in order to capitalize on the buzz.

All of a sudden we started getting all these offers to perform and do shows, so I just went with the flow for the moment.

Meanwhile, there’s still dissension in the group, but Kandi admits that she’s toughing it out for the sake of the fans.

“It’s always drama. We all think differently when it comes to handling business, or at least, the three of them think differently than me. It’s always them three against me, and I feel like I’m always made to be the villain. It’s really irritating and stressful.”

Kandi said several times over the years that she would NEVER reunite with her former girl group so the fact that she’s not doing new music shouldn’t really be a surprise. But least she’s committed to performing for the fans.

“The first three shows we did in the summer were all sold out, and now we’re about to go on tour and the tickets are selling like crazy,” she says. “I didn’t even realize how much people did love us as a group, which is a great thing. If nothing else, I am enjoying this time because of the fans.”

What are your thoughts about Kandi’s statements?