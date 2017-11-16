Nicki Minaj is serving three for the price of one in the Winter issue of Paper Magazine.

The popular rapper portrays three separate characters for a sexy ménage à trois (dubbed “MINAJ à trois”) photo shoot of the notoriously provocative publication.

Check out the suggestive photos below…(WARNING: May not be suitable for work enviroments)

The 34-year-old rapper attempted to ‘Break the Internet’ in a series of raunchy shots photographed by Ellen Von Unworth for Paper Magazine.

Minaj puts a whole new meaning to ‘self-pleasure’ as she delightfully engages in a bit of foreplay with herself in the photos.

What are your thoughts about Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine shoot?

Were they hot enough to ‘break the internet’? Or nah?

PHOTOS: PaperMag