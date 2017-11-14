Wait… What?!? #RHOA Kenya Moore Reveals She May Be A Step Mom… (PHOTOS)

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been under quite a bit of scrutiny about her marriage but it appears she may be finally opening up.

The newly wedded ‘Mrs. Daly’ revealed on the last episode of the popular reality show, that she was worried about how her husband was dealing with the constant online criticism… so much so, that she worried that her new union was in jeopardy (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, despite the naysayers, it seems that Kenya Moore is now open to being a bit more transparent (at least on the internet) and has shared a few pics of ‘family night’ that has many speculating that she’s a step-mom.

Details + photos below…

Kenya posted the image above as she posed alongside her ‘husband’ Marc Daly. She also included a caption detailing her recent “Family Night” in Brooklyn.

The internet was quick to note that Kenya’s ‘Family Night’ post also included what appears to be a young boy…

As further evidence, Kenya included the scoreboard as well…

MD = Marc Daly, KD = Kenya Daly, JD = Marc’s son?

It appears that Kenya may be a step mom… or perhaps that’s what she wants the ‘net to believe.

I find it odd that someone who is so hell bent on keeping their relationship out of the public, continues to flaunt “clues” for the masses.

It’s been said that Kenya’s insistence on keeping her marriage ‘private’ on the popular reality show may actually be her downfall when it comes to the show. Rumor has it that producers were pissed at the way she acted all season and her position may be in jeopardy for season 11.

Whatever the case, Kenya has been proven to be a master at manipulating her story lines, and it’s possible that her ‘secret’ may just save her peach.

What do you think about Kenya’s Instagram ‘clues’?

Do you think she’s a step mom? or nah?