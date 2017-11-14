Welp… American Idol alum Jordin Sparks is officially off the market.

The 27-year-old songstress has secretly wed her boyfriend of 3 months, aspiring model Dana Isaiah, 25, this past July and now the newlyweds are already expecting their first child!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Sparks reveals that she met her future husband, Dana Isaiah, through his family.

Isaiah’s mom and Jordin’s mom are apparently friends and Sparks met his family when she traveled to Houston during Super Bowl weekend this past February with her charity campaign ‘I’m M.A.D., Are You?’ and formed an immediate connection.

When Isaiah — who is pursuing a modeling career — told his mom that he was eyeing a move out West, Sparks’ mom and Isaiah’s mom put their children on a group text chat back in March.

“My mom was trying to get [Jordin] to talk me out of moving to L.A. because she’s experienced the industry out here,” he says. “It wasn’t like, ‘We want you guys to date.’”

The pair reportedly bonded quickly over their tight-knit families and shared Christian faith and after talking nearly every day for a month, Isaiah flew out to Los Angeles for an agency meeting and met Jordan face to face for the first time this past Easter weekend.

“A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,’” says Sparks, who discussed early on with Isaiah about not moving in together until they were husband and wife. “When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me.”

After only a few months of dating, the couple eloped on July 16, while on vacation in Hawaii with a small group of friends.

“It just more solidifies the whole team sentiment of a relationship,” says Sparks. “You know you’re still individuals, but at the same time everything is about ‘we’ and ‘us’ as opposed to ‘you’ and ‘I.’”

Sparks discovered she was pregnant in late August.

I meet Jordin several years ago when she was dating up & coming singer, Steph Jones and since then she’s been in several high-profile relationships (Sage the Gemini, Jason Derulo). While this relationship may seem a bit rushed to some, there are no rules when it comes to matters of the heart.

Congrats to the happy couple!