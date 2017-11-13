AWKWARD!! Xscape Bump Heads On #WWHL + Reveal Kandi Will Not Be Involved in New Music… (VIDEO)

The ladies of Xscape appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ last night and it’s now crystal clear that Kandi Burruss is not fully on board with their reconciliation.

[FLASHBACK: ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It’ – Premiere Episode (FULL VIDEO)]

Kandi, Tameka Harris, Tamika Scott & Latocha Scott discussed their plans for the future and while they confirm Xscape is recording new music, Kandi will not be on any of the new tracks due to her busy schedule.

There were also several awkward exchanges between Burruss and Tamika Scott.

Watch a few clips below and share your thoughts…

In the video above, Andy Cohen asks Kandi Burruss and her fellow Xscape members if they plan on making new music, and the group reveals they are recording new songs without Kandi Burruss and Kandi says why.

In video #2, Kandi Burruss and fellow Xscape member Tamika Scott have an awkward exchange when Andy Cohen’s question about Jermaine Dupri is misunderstood.

In video #3, Andy asks Tiny how she is handling her estrangement from rapper T.I., Kandi Burruss says that they are still together and Tiny responds to Kandi’s statement.

What are your thoughts about Xscape’s awkward WWHL appearance?

In video #4, Tamika Scott from Xscape reveals that members of the group and the record label tried to encourage her to get an abortion when she was pregnant during the group’s height of success.