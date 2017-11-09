RHOA Eva Marcelle Under Fire For Mocking ‘Free Meek’ Supporters + Tank Responds… (VIDEO)

Eva Marcille is under fire this week for one her instagram posts.

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ friend, hit the net recently with a meme featuring comedian Kevin Hart with the message, “When they posting FREE MEEK MILL but won’t go out and vote for the new district attorney.”

Needless to say, Eva’s didn’t sit too well with Meek supporters… namely Tank.

Eva’s meme seemed to suggest that ‘Free Meek’ supporters need to VOTE for matters that would change his situation instead of sitting online posting about.

She followed it up by adding a caption which read, “Today is Election Day for local elections and judges are on the ballot…. do your part!!”

For the record, Eva has since updated the caption to read:

What Meek is facing is absolutely horrible and completely unfair… we as a people have power. We must vote in order to put and keep judges and DA’s in office that care about US. Today is Election Day for local elections and judges are on the ballot…. do your part!!

Whatever the case, Eva’s message didn’t sit too well with Tank, who responded to the post with a lengthy comment…

While some fans praised Tank’s cordial approach, others seemingly sided with Eva, noting that Meek’s actions in failing to adhere to his probation are solely to blame for the judge’s harsh sentencing.

The R&B crooner further clarified his point with a video response:

#tank responds to #evamarcille's criticism over people saying #freemeekmill A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on Nov 8, 2017 at 2:09am PST