On Blast! Former #RHOA Producer Carlos King Accused of Stealing ‘Mane Event’ Wedding Show Idea & More…

Carlos King, the former executive producer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta is being called out about his unsavory activities… again.

A few years back, Sheree Whitfield blasted King for running off with her real estate reality show idea. In that situation, Sheree was reportedly promised a peach for her silence, but was only given ‘friend’ status.

Well, word on the curb is that Carlos was so desperate for a hit after ALLEGEDLY getting the boot from RHOA, that he did the same bait & switch move on another industry friend regarding BET’s ‘The Mane Event’.

As you know, King is currently working over at BET as Executive Producer for Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir’s series ‘The Mane Event’ but apparently the show wasn’t even his idea!

Keyshia‘s image consultant, Janero Marchand, hit the net earlier today to gripe about the situation. Apparently he was the ‘plug’ who connected Keyshia & Gucci to Carlos and he didn’t receive credit or compensation.

Janero posted the following lengthy message via Instagram

Up until now I’ve always had control and been super protective of my image and brand. I purposely stayed isolated behind the scenes and made magic happen in the background because I was warned about jealousy and hate for me in the industry because of opportunities and ideas I created for my clients. It hurts and pains me immensely that I’ve put so much passion, grind, and hard work in these past 8 years and all of that will be discredited, diminished, and made a mockery of and my reputation as a in demand casting director, image consultant, and visionary will be forever ruined. No one will ever know I helped cast high fashion models for New York and London fashion weeks, I also helped cast Real Housewives & Shahs of Sunset on BRAVO, WAGS on E!, Love & Hip-Hop on VH1, Kanye West “Robocop”, Drake “Best I Ever Had”, Rick Ross “Teflon Don” and soooo much more on my OWN grind mode, and building my OWN connects. Those things nobody will ever loudly shout or run constant commercials of, but something that will diminish all those accomplishments will be broadcasted, manipulated, and edited for the world to see as “truth/me”. ‍♂ I pray Father God that you step in because you know my heart, passion, and gift for this and there are people behind the scenes right now trying to strip and take away everything I’ve worked so hard for and publicly sham, discredit, and humiliate me. If I have not answered your call or replied to your text nothing personal I just need time to myself. And after this storm I probably won’t be ready or comfortable to socialize til 2018.

But wait… there’s more! Janero then proceeded to posted several text & emails exchanges that occurred between he and Carlos as proof of his connection:

According to Janero’s posts (which have since been deleted), all he wanted was to be shown in a positive light on the show and Carlos didn’t honor his part of the deal.

[Sidebar: I’m surprised that people are still watching The Mane Event… hell, I tuned out after that lackluster wedding! But I digress.]

In his final post, the industry insider says he’s quitting social media for a while after facing the disappointment of being backstabbed by someone he looked up too.

I can’t say that I’m really surprised about the currently allegations about Carlos King being shady. The rumor mill has been buzzing for quite some time about his involvement in RHOA ‘RapeGate’ and many sources have said that he was actually booted from Bravo for his part in the drama.

Whatever the case, King has yet another allegation of idea stealing on his resume. I can only imagine how many others have yet to come forward.

What are your thoughts about the recent allegations about Carlos King?