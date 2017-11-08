Hot Topics: Wendy Williams Husband Is Still With The Side-Chick… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Wendy Williams’ husband Kevin Hunter was recently spotted (AGAIN) with his young mistress Sharina Hudson in Manhattan.

News leaked a few weeks back that Hunter has been in a 10 year relationship with his younger mistress and had even purchased her a home not far from the home he shared with the popular talk show host. There was even talk that Wendy had been spotted consulting divorce attorneys.

While Wendy vowed on air that she was ‘standing by her man.’ it seems that her man is still standing by his side chick!

According to online reports, Williams’ husband was spotted with the woman in question just yesterday!

Kevin Hunter, 46 was spotted picking up Sharina Hudson, 32, from an NY office building Monday afternoon after a workout.

The two have reportedly been engaged in a 10-year long affair with Hunter even moving the younger woman into a $765,000 home in New Jersey and Hudson wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding ring finger!

For the record, Wendy was spotted being dropped off at the TV studio on Tuesday, in the exact same vehicle (a red Bently SUV) that her husband and his mistress was photographed in the day before (click HERE for photos).

Williams, 53, declared on air that she was ‘standing by her guy’ after news of the affair hit the net and she even FIRED staff members she believed was the cause of the leak.

This latest incident occurs just days after Williams fainted live on air.

What are your thoughts about Wendy’s ALLEGED love triangle?