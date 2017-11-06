When Nene Leakes hits the ‘Watch What Happens’ set, there will be shade. Period.

Last night, Andy Cohen gave the ‘O.G.’ housewife first dibs at addressing any and all of the shade thrown by her fellow cast mates during the first episode of season 10 (click HERE if you missed it) and of course, NeNe took him up on that offer.

“I’ll respond to all of those bitches,” she fired back. “OK, where do we start?

Nene then proceeded to clap back at each and every jab thrown one by one.

VIDEO: Nene Shades RHOA Wives

Kenya took a personal attack and she would not like it if I attacked her. Porsha says I look different? She looks different too. She’s gained a lot a weight. Sheree saying that she wouldn’t tell me anything… well I will tell you right now, that wig is a ‘no’!

When shown all of the shade thrown in confessionals from the premiere episode, Nene responded in kind, stating:

She also addressed the ‘freak and fraud’ comment that Porsha is still upset about and states that she didn’t actually say ‘FIRED’…



VIDEO: Nene Denies Saying Porsha Should Be “Fired”

It’s all semantics, right?

Nene also managed to throw quite a bit a shade towards Kim Zolciak, who hit the tweets to let the world know felt flattered my Nene rocking the same pair of $10,000 boots. I wrote about that in a separate post…

During the aftershow, Nene also addresses if she’s had any work done (and we ALL know the answer to that one).



VIDEO: Has Nene Had Work Done?

What did you think about Nene’s ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’ appearance?