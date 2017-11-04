It was “Real Housewives of Atlanta’ night at the Hawks game last night (November 3, 2017).

Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey were the guests of honor as the Atlanta Hawks battled the Houston Rockets at Philips.

For the record, Kandi attends most home games anyway as a season ticket holder and because of her loyalty she was given the esteemed honor of hosting the team’s IG stories last night as well.

Photos + video below…

The ladies strike a pose court side.

Cynthia poses with her sister Mallorie Bailey-Massey

VIDEO: Kandi and the ladies of RHOA takeover Atlanta Hawks IG Stories

Shamea Morton and Kandi pose with The Smiths (winners of Xscape tickets given away during halftime)

While the ladies all looked cute, unfortunately their presence didn’t lead the team to a win.

The Hawks lost to the Houston Rockets 104-119. Next stop. Cleveland.

Oh… and in case you were wondering about whereabouts of the other peach holders, Nene Leakes was headed to NYC last night (she’ll be on WWHL on Sunday) and Porsha Williams was performing in her play, ‘Two Can Play That Game” (which was held at the Fox Theatre at the same time as the game).