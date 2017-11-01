Kenya Moore of the Real Housewives of Atlanta recently did an interview that gives quite a bit of insight about the upcoming season.

In a candid discussion with E! News’ Daily Pop, the newly wedded “Housewife” addresses rumors about how no one wanted to film with Porsha Williams this season.

She also discussed the brewing tension between Nene Leakes and the Kim, Kroy Klique that was sparked by ROACHGATE (click HERE if you missed that).

Check out Kenya’s full interview below…

I have to say there is some truth to that. I mean… she helped perpetuate a lie that could have taken Kandi down. Her entire family, the empire that she built. So that is not without some kind of merit.

Kenya on rumors that no one wanted to film with Porsha:

She continues:

When you look at why a person does something like that, coupled with they lie all the time… one everyone including myself for years and years. It’s hard to say I’m going to do a scene with you because ‘what are you going to say about me?’

Kenya on Nene & Kim’s “Beef”:

I was there. I was at Nene’s home and Brielle wasn’t even invited to her home.

And Kim was going in on me for no particular reason about my husband and little did we know that Brielle was in the bathroom filming “bugs” in Nene house! Nene has a brand new house. And then it became… oh they are “roaches” and them they released this video and they are sending it…

Kenya also notes:

It’s a shame. Who comes to someone’s home and films bugs in their bathroom?

Meanwhile, after hearing Kenya’s take on the situation, Kim has been busy trying to spread rumors that Kenya is no longer a ‘housewife’…

But that’s just Kim, Kroy and their Kid Brielle’s wishful thinking at this point. Don’t believe the hype.

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s latest interview?