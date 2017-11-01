A few months back, Lisa Nicole Cloud of Married to Medicine tried to convince the world that she was quitting the show to focus on her family, but it was soon revealed that she was actually booted from the show.

Now that the ‘doctor’s wife’ has more free time on her hands, she’s been checking her husband’s phone and was recently caught on tape as she promptly checked a b*tch she found in his call log.

Details below…

Sooooo the conversation probably calmly started like that old “woman to woman” song… “Hello Shirley, this is Barbara… I mean Lisa Nicole,” but it soon went left when the ex-reality show cast member spazzed out on both her husband and a mystery woman on the phone.

Ouch! From the sounds of the audio above obtained exclusively by ‘King of Reads’, Lisa was not having it and Dr. Darren seemed to be over it as well!

Married couples go through ups and downs and vows are to be taken seriously. ‘A smooth sea never made skillful sailors’ i.e. we all must go through things in order to emerge better equipped to handle challenges… but in committed relationships, how many times does one forgive a habitual cheater?

Once… twice… twenty… thirty times?

[Sidebar: My limit was twice. When my ex-husband tried it the 2nd time, I was OUT! But this ain’t about me…]

It seems that Lisa may be stuck in a never ending cycle of snooping, confrontation and forgiving and sadly she’s been in this position multiple times. We even witnessed some of it on the show.

If she plans on staying anyway, how about simply stop looking and save the embarrassment and heartache? Just a thought.