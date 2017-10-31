Talk show host Wendy Williams took a tumble this morning during the live taping of her show.

Williams, dressed as the statue of liberty for halloween, seemed to get a bit confused and suddenly fainted.

Video + more details below…

Reports are that it was Wendy’s Halloween costume that got the best of her as her fainting spell occurred about 48 minutes into the show.

Williams’ show airs live on the East coast so when she passed out, producers quickly cut to a commercial.

Upon return, Wendy explained that she’d overheated from her costume and managed to finish the remainder of the show.

TMZ reports that the fire department responded to the studio, however there’s no word yet on Wendy’s current condition.

What do you think about Wendy’s bizarre on air fainting spell?