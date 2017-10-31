Wendy Williams Says She’s ‘Fine’ After Collapsing On Air… (VIDEO)

Talk show host Wendy Williams stunned loyal viewers when she literally passed out on live television this morning (click HERE if you missed that).
After a quick commercial break, the consummate professional returned to complete the show and has addressed all of the speculation surrounding her health.
After the bizarre video above, Wendy hit the net to assure fans that she is fine with the following post:
Williams also posted a video as proof that she’s merely dehydrated and is home now getting rest for tomorrow.