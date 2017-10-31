RHOA Season 10 Sneak Peek: Nene & Porsha Clash During Cynthia’s 50th Birthday Bash… (VIDEO)

The premiere date is drawing near for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Bravo is quenching your thirst with several sneak peeks.

Just last week we witnessed how Porsha Williams REALLY feels about the demise of her friendship with Phaedra Parks (click HERE if you missed that).

And now we get a glimpse of the rift between Porsha and Nene Leakes, which occurred during Cynthia Bailey’s 50th birthday bash.

Check out the latest ‘sneak peek’ video below…

In the clip above, Nene and Porsha hash out their differences during Cynthia Bailey’s 50th birthday party.

Porsha was in her feelings about Nene’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ appearance, where she referred to Porsha and Phaedra as ‘Freak & Fraud,’ while Nene felt that their relationship was broken the moment Porsha refused to take her advice during the season 8 reunion show.

Whatever the case, Nene states in the clip that “the door is locked’ on their friendship and I guess we’ll find out if it ever opens again during season 10.