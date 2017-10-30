Storytime! Kathy Griffin Blasts Bravo’s Andy Cohen & TMZ’s Harvey Levin… (FULL VIDEO)

Kathy Griffin is calling out a few of Hollywood’s good ol’ boys by exposing what she feels are their racist, sexist and deeply misogynistic ways.

In a 17 minute video titled ‘One Hell of a Story’, Griffin blasts her former boss, Bravo’s Andy Cohen and his friend, TMZ’s Harvey Levin, stating, “If you have 17 minutes to spare, I have a hell of a story to tell”.

Check out the full video below…

In the 17 minute video above, Griffin shares Harvey Levin’s phone number and exposes his deep ties to Donald Trump. As for Andy Cohen, the comedian claims that her former boss once offered her cocaine. A claim which he hit the tweets to deny.

She also called Andy racist, sexist and deeply misogynistic but he didn’t respond to those accusations.

To refresh your memory, Andy was caught on TMZ cameras this past weekend and he threw quite a bit of shade at Griffin.

In the video, which you can see below, Cohen is asked about his new gig replacing Kathy Griffin for the New Year’s Eve count down alongside Anderson Cooper (For the record, Kathy was fired from the gig after the backlash from her photoshoot with that bloody severed head of Donald Trump).

Andy responds with “Who? I don’t know her.”

What are your thoughts about Kathy Griffin’s tea party?

Andy’s shady interview is apparently what sparked Kathy’s tea party… that, and the fact that Kathy feels betrayed by her former friend Anderson Cooper, who has yet to stand up for her in any capacity. But I digress.