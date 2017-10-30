How Dreadful! Chrisette Michele Caught Using Someone Else’s Graphic Miscarriage Photo…

It’s no secret that Chrisette Michelle’s black card was pulled when she chose to sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The songstress lost thousands of fans and her bookings plummeted after her inaugural performance … which is probably why she’s decided to pull on the heartstrings of “Strong Black Woman” with a slew of posts about her ‘miscarriage’ and ‘suicidal thoughts’.

Now I don’t know if Chrisette lied about having a miscarriage, but apparently she used images of someone else’s discharged fetus and now she’s being called out about it.

Details below (WARNING! Graphic Photo)…

Chrisette posted the images below along with a seemingly heartfelt caption about how she’d lost a child.

Her original post is still active, but I’m assuming that it will be snatched down soon.

It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to discover that the singer used an image from a google search to illustrate her point.

Now I don’t know about you, but I find it quite disturbing that Chrisette would use an image from another woman’s uterus!

A click of the google image revealed that the original photo came from a babycenter community forum where a women who looks nothing like Chrisette, inquired about her tragedy.

Needless to say, Chrisette is being handing yet another “L” for lying about the photo.

Did she have a miscarriage? Who knows? I’m not here to speak on her womb. But it takes a special kind of person to pass off another woman’s discharge as her own.

What do you think about Chrisette Michele’s ‘Bow-Wow’ moment?