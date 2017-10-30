How Dreadful! Chrisette Michele Caught Using Someone Else’s Graphic Miscarriage Photo…

It’s no secret that Chrisette Michelle’s black card was pulled when she chose to sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The songstress lost thousands of fans and her bookings plummeted after her inaugural performance … which is probably why she’s decided to pull on the heartstrings of “Strong Black Woman” with a slew of posts about her ‘miscarriage’ and ‘suicidal thoughts’.
Now I don’t know if Chrisette lied about having a miscarriage, but apparently she used images of someone else’s discharged fetus and now she’s being called out about it.
Details below (WARNING! Graphic Photo)…
Chrisette posted the images below along with a seemingly heartfelt caption about how she’d lost a child.
Her original post is still active, but I’m assuming that it will be snatched down soon.
You don't have to be a celebrity to fail, to fight, to struggle. Pain is universal… I went into the gym and trained like a body builder to try and push past the pain I was feeling. I'd run up hill and lift weights heavier then strong men. I'd cry my way thru workouts. My trainer would cheer me up. God bless him. I pushed so hard and ate so much protein, I scarfed away my hurt. My old habits of binge eating disorder began to show themselves. Drinking maybe nothing but water for a day after a day of heavy intake. My trainer didn't know it but he was feeding the demon that covered up hurt with food. I had a long cycle. Something came out of me. It was my child. The one my love and I worked so hard on. I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down. A miscarriage? Me? This experience of a broken nation showed itself in my own physical body. That was when I knew I had to pull it together. Heal, Forgive. Just because I had a negative experience didn't mean I had to become negative and broken. When I lost my child I knew that it was time for me to become a #StrongBlackWoman
It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to discover that the singer used an image from a google search to illustrate her point.
Now I don’t know about you, but I find it quite disturbing that Chrisette would use an image from another woman’s uterus!
A click of the google image revealed that the original photo came from a babycenter community forum where a women who looks nothing like Chrisette, inquired about her tragedy.
Needless to say, Chrisette is being handing yet another “L” for lying about the photo.
Did she have a miscarriage? Who knows? I’m not here to speak on her womb. But it takes a special kind of person to pass off another woman’s discharge as her own.
What do you think about Chrisette Michele’s ‘Bow-Wow’ moment?