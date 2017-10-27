Keyshia Ka’oir Admits She Has Kids… Now What? (VIDEO)

In news we already know… Keyshia Ka’oir (aka Gucci Mane’s new wife) has finally admitted she’s a mom.

Just last week, the newly married reality star hit the net to deny both a disgruntled ‘sister’ and having ‘kids in Jamaica’ (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, now it seems her denial of her arental status was carefully worded to be a bit of half-truth.

Details below…

BET recently released a clip of Keyshia’s ongoing reality show that nobody’s watching, which reveals that she’s been keeping a big secret.

In the clip below, Keyshia confides in Monica Brown that she and Gucci DO have children and Mo is seemingly taken by surprise.

As you know, Keyshia and Gucci tied the knot in a lavish Miami ceremony last week, which was also happened to be the premiere episode of “The Mane Event” reality show (click HERE if you missed it).

If you care, the show has about 8 more episodes left as Keyshia goes back in time every Tuesday on BET to reveal all it took to get Gucci Mane to the altar.

What do you think about Keyshia’s new admission?

