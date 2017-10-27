Fan Mail: WTF Happened to Kroy Biermann’s Face??? #RHOA (PHOTOS)

KKKim Zolciak and her husband KKKroy Biermann attended Eva Marcille’s birthday bash last night dressed as Hugh Hefner and a Playboy Bunny.

While it’s a little hard to tell, Kim was the bunny while her unemployed footballer, Kroy channeled the late great magazine mogul for the evening.

I received an email this morning from a loyal reader who noticed that something wasn’t quite “right” with Kroy’s face.

[Disclaimer: Fan Mail posts are submitted by readers and are protected by federal statute 47 U.S.C. 230. StraightFromTheA.com can not confirm 100% accuracy of any story posted.]

A loyal reader asks:

date: Fri, Oct 27, 2017 at 9:08 AM

subject: Kroy’s Face!! Sooooooooo….did he have some work done to his face?! He totally looks like he had work done. He clearly got new teeth but his face looks a lil cray cray. Maybe him and Kim are sharing the same makeup artist now but uuuhhh he looks off.

It’s clear that sex toys aren’t the only things being “shared” in the Biermann household. Apparently Kroy’s gotten a hold of Kim’s makeup (and botox doctor).

Judging from the pics, Kroy may have gotten nip tucked around the eyes or maybe he just got injected with fillers.

Whatever the case he looks a plum fool… and so does Kim with that photoshopped waist.

But I digress.

I think Kroy and Kim and their Kids are sharing way more than makeup tips. It seems plastic surgery and fillers are a family affair in their household!

What are your thoughts about KKKroy’s new look?

Hot? Or Nah?

PHOTOS: Instagram