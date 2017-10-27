It’s official! Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her husband Gregg Leakes totally won for best costume at Eva Marcille’s birthday bash last night (October 26, 2017).

The popular housewife and her husband mocked the controversial “Roachgate” battle by dressing up as a roach and pest control during the celebration, which was filmed for season 10’s finale episode.

Check out all the cast costumes below…

Kenya Moore came as a Victoria’s Secret Angel

Victoria Secret model who? #ChocolateAngel 😇 A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Oct 26, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Kandi Burruss and Todd strike a pose. FYI Kandi says she’s the “It” girl…

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

Sheree rocked a Greek themed ensemble while Cynthia Bailey chose to continue her ’50 Cynt’ theme in drag…



Cynthia and her sister Mallorie



Porsha and her sister Lauren dressed as twin brides…



Marlo didn’t have to look far to find her ‘ghetto’ side as as ‘B.A.P.’



Eva Marcille was beautiful as Cleopatra

Oh… and K.im and K.roy were there too…

[READ: Fan Mail: WTF Happened to Kroy Biermann’s Face?!? (PHOTOS)]



Shoutout to Freddyo for the group shot!